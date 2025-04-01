NASA astronauts reflect on failed Starliner flight and hope it doesn't impact private production

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After their mission was altered while using a private aerospace spacecraft, the astronauts who had an extended space are looking for answers about what went wrong that they hope doesn't derail private production.

For the first time, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are opening up after their dramatic splashdown in the gulf.

"When you see your family, your spouse, it's like, 'Wow, this is it.' Williams recalled. "I better remember how to make the bed and do my own laundry."

Chores they didn't have to do for a long time. The pair were supposed to take an eight-day test flight to the I-S-S on Boeing's Starliner.

Instead, spacecraft issues forced them to stay in space for nearly 10 months. The unexpected stay allowed them to do experiments.

Although, since they weren't planned to be there, they didn't bring with them their own experiments.

"I think that part felt a little like, ugh," Williams said. "It was nice we got the opportunity to sign up for a couple of experiments."

That wasn't the only frustrating part. This was a big mission for private aerospace companies.

Boeing created the spacecraft. It's not the only private company that works with NASA.

The Greater Houston Partnership says the agency spends $2.5 billion in Texas. 23,000 work in the industry in the Houston area.

"It is important to have these providers," Wilmore explained. "This spacecraft is an amazing spacecraft. It has some issues that we will rectify. We're going to do it together."

Spacecraft issues have delayed future missions from Apollo, to the shuttle program. With Starliner expected to fly again, and NASA eyeing the moon and beyond, these test flight astronauts hope it doesn't slow down the private production.

"You've seen historically overcoming many types of shortfalls that have occurred and this will be no different," Wilmore said.

It wasn't just Williams and Wilmore on the return to earth. Astronaut Nick Hague was on board as well.

He made history himself. Hauge was the first astronaut from the Space Force branch to go to the ISS and he shared how honored he was to make it happen.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.