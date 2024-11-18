Academy pays tribute to Quincy Jones as part of Governors Award ceremony

This year's Academy Governors Awards paid tribute to the late composer Quincy Jones, in addition to other giants of the entertainment industry.

This year's Academy Governors Awards paid tribute to the late composer Quincy Jones, in addition to other giants of the entertainment industry.

This year's Academy Governors Awards paid tribute to the late composer Quincy Jones, in addition to other giants of the entertainment industry.

This year's Academy Governors Awards paid tribute to the late composer Quincy Jones, in addition to other giants of the entertainment industry.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- This year's Academy Governors Awards honor two major movie producers, a great screenwriter and a veteran casting director.

There was also a tribute to the late composer and conductor Quincy Jones.

"He's a man we'll never forget, and we'll celebrate him," said Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin.

Another Oscar winner, Jennifer Hudson said, "Quincy had a presence like no other. Beyond a legend and an icon."

"I loved Quincy. He was a friend. He lived 50 lifetimes in one lifetime," said multiple Oscar nominee and songwriter Diane Warren.

Also honored at the event was casting director Juliet Taylor.

"I mean, she's legendary and it's so nice casting directors are part of the Academy now," said Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

It was an all-star evening, with many actors turning out to help kick off the Oscar season.

Writer Richard Curtis, who gave us such classics as the holiday favorite "Love Actually," was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

"I am now starting to get a sense that people are coming back to the films. I'm lucky they are films people want to watch more than once," said Curtis.

The Academy gave James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

"It's a great honor, and our father got it in 1981," said Wilson. "It's an amazing thing. We're bowled over by it."

We'll see the Governors Award honorees recognized next spring at the 97th Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025 on ABC.