Montgomery County pulls proposed Townsend Blvd project, but taxpayers could still be on the hook

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Montgomery County neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief about flooding concerns, but their excitement may be short-lived.

Robert Rollen has experienced the growing pains of living in a newer community.

"A lot of people are coming in from this way," Rollen explained.

Increased traffic isn't Rollen's only worry about more development. He lives in the Benders Landing Estates community off the Grand Parkway.

It's a place that could be seeing even more homes, and it's just east of his community.

More than 5,000 acres are approved for development, but some Montgomery County leaders wish it weren't.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner Ritch Wheeler's office said it asked the Harris County Flood Control District to help it purchase the land from the developer because of how close it is to bodies of water. The developer officials said they have no plans to sell.

"The flooding, the increase in traffic, just opening it up, and the cutting down of all the trees, there's nothing to hold in vegetation," Rollen explained.

A sense of relief, though, came days ago. The joy stems from something no longer found at voting sites.

A road bond vote is underway. $42 million of it would've added a new four-lane road from the Grand Parkway to Rayford Road.

Days ago, Wheeler held a town hall where dozens of neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and flooding.

Now, documents show the project was removed.

"We could probably use the development, but not the way they've got it planned," Rollen explained. "It creates a lot of excess flooding."

That project isn't on the ballot, but it doesn't mean the homes aren't coming on the other side of the creek. The commissioner's office says the developer, Ryko, plans to continue.

Here's the thing-- taxpayers could still be on the hook for road work.

Previous leaders gave the company until 2030 to build a road that would take drivers near the Eastex Freeway. Once complete, taxpayers would reimburse them nearly $30 million.

ABC13 contacted Ryko to see if the county's decision to pull the road project affected its plans. We haven't heard back.

"If there's a will, there's a way," Rollen said. "Somebody is going to come through with something."

While one part may not happen, neighbors fear the development will come, causing more growing pains in the area.

