Have you seen Rowdy? A search is underway for a missing kangaroo near Sealy

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a missing kangaroo, which was last seen hopping down a road near Sealy.

Rowdy, a 3-year-old kangaroo, managed to push the gate of his pen open. His owner, Marsha Matus, said. "I'm very scared for him because I know he's scared."

He was last spotted early Wednesday morning on Pyka Road near I-10 in Austin County at about the same time Sunny 99.1 morning DJ Dana Tyson was heading to work.

"4:15. Totally foggy," she explained. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think a kangaroo would jump in front of my car."

Tyson caught the kangaroo on camera and later discovered that Matus was missing hers.

"He is our baby. He is not your stereotypical kangaroo. He is our pet," Matus said.

Matus said that after Rowdy got out of the pen, he jumped the perimeter fence and ran off. Daphne, another pet kangaroo, got only as far as the yard. Rocky, the youngest, who is still a baby, was inside the house. Matus, who has kangaroo signs, yard art, and even a license plate personalized with "Roo Mom," loves her kangaroos.

"They're unique," she said. "I'm worried to death."

Kangaroos are nocturnal, so Matus thinks Rowdy has spent the days bedded down in a field.

Thursday night, a stranger, Andy Cevallos drove from Bellville to help search for Rowdy using a drone equipped with thermal imaging. Matus and her husband also deployed their drone. Friends and neighbors were searching, too.

Matus said kangaroos scare easily. Since Rowdy is neutered, he is not aggressive but won't go to a stranger.

"If anyone sees him, they should contact the Austin County Sheriff's Office and DPS. I've contacted the game warden out here."

She is surprised that there have been no other sightings since Tyson's.

"I'm hoping for a Christmas miracle, so Rowdy will come home for Christmas," Tyson said.

Matus hopes Rowdy is home sooner than that.

"I just hope he's safe because I know he's scared. I just want him home."

Anyone with information about Rowdy's whereabouts is urged to contact the Austin County Sheriff's Office at 979-865-3111.

