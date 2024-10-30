4 injured in crash between METRORail train and car in north Houston, HPD says

HPD said four people were hurt after a METRORail train and car crashed near Fulton and Crosstimbers in north Houston on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a MetroRail train crash that injured several people Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the train and a car collided at about 8:30 a.m. along Fulton and Crosstimbers.

According to HPD Lt. Wiggins, 15 people were on the MetroRail, three of whom went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Wiggins said the train operator wasn't hurt.

A man told ABC13 he saw the incident happen.

"I was at the washateria. I was faced down Fulton," he said. "He was face up Fulton - when I looked to his left and saw the car get smacked by the front of the train."

Video from the scene shows the car involved heavily damaged. HPD said the driver of that car is hospitalized, though their condition is unknown.

