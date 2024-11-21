Megan Moroney teases her 2024 CMA Awards performance and reveals dream duet collab on the red carpet

The 'I'm Not Pretty' singer stuns at the 2024 CMA awards and shares what her album is about.

NASHVILLE -- Megan Moroney reveals to On The Red Carpet what her performance at the 2024 CMA Awards will entail, "it's gonna be very blue, and very sparkly." But the performance details don't stop there, Moroney spilled some more, "I'm singing the title track from my sophomore album, 'Am I Okay?,' and I will say the outfit I am very exited about. Rightfully so... the bedazzling on the gown took 70 hours!"

Moroney plays a question game ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night and shares what truly makes a country song, "I think what makes a song truly country is the storytelling and the honesty. Yeah, honesty and storytelling."

The 2024 CMA Awards performer and three-time nominee (Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and New Artist of the Year), explained to us the story she's been telling with her music, "if you've been listening to my latest album there's a little bit of everything. I think there's songs where you might feel empowered, like 'Indifferent' or 'Man on the Moon.' And then there's obviously some songs that I'm just being honest about being sad because that's how I feel sometimes too."

She went on to say, "So, I think it's just vulnerable and honest. And, I kind of just want to make music that people feel that they can feel that way too. 'Cause we're all honestly going through the same kind of stuff. I always went to country music to get through it and so it's crazy now that I get to make country music."

Maybe, things will get even crazier for Moroney if her wish comes true to nab her dream duet partner: Chris Stapleton.

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8/7c today on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" are streaming now on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

