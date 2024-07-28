Marvel's big reveal at Comic-Con: Here's everything that's in store for the MCU

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Marvel Studios commanded the main stage and wowed the crowd Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con with what's ahead for the MCU.

Before the event ended, a major surprise was "unmasked" on stage. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU, but not as Iron Man.

This time, he's a villain.

Downey is set to play Victor Von Doom - also known as Doctor Doom - first in "Avengers: Doomsday" (which will be released in May 2026) then he'll be back the following year in "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Marvel Studios also introduced fans to the stars of three films for next year. Next July, we'll see a new take on "Fantastic Four."

"We are having a really, really good time," said Pedro Pescal. "I think I'm endlessly inspired by the cast that we're in and, I don't know, I couldn't dream of something better in terms of stepping into something like this."

A couple months before that, we'll see "Thunderbolts."

"I think it's a side of Marvel that we haven't seen before, and it's a very honest side, and there's no way of describing it other than you might need to watch the movie," said Florence Pugh. "We can't say anything! I've already given you too much."

Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the MCU, said he thinks the movie is going to have its own energy.

"I'm excited about that," he said.

"There's plenty of ass-kicking in this film and even I get to do some, which is fun!" said Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Marvel's 2025 slate will kick off on Valentine's Day with "Captain America: Brave New World" with Anthony Mackie taking the baton from Chris Evans.

"He's more of an everyday superhero as opposed to a muscle-bound superhero," said Mackie.

Also on board: Harrison Ford playing The President.

"This is a character that carries a strong emotional story, very much a key to the development of the overall plot. I was very delighted to have the chance to play this character," said Ford.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this news station.