Man shot by HPD while responding to relative's call for help: 'I can't even trust the cops'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was shot by Houston police officers inside an apartment building earlier this month is sharing his side of the story.

Omar Camacho said a relative called him after she saw people breaking into her apartment at the Flats on Tanglewilde complex, which is located at 2630 Tanglewilde Street.

He allegedly showed up at the time as police, encountered officers in the hallway, and they fired at him.

"I got hit in the back. I lose balance, and then I just fall," Camacho explained.

Camacho had a follow-up with his doctor on Tuesday before sitting down with Eyewitness News reporter Alex Bozarjian.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg and to the arm.

"At first, I didn't know it was cops," Camacho said.

On June 5, Camacho and HPD met in the hallway of the apartment building. Camacho had been called by his sister-in-law, who had gotten a ring camera alert showing three men breaking in. She also called the police.

Camacho said he and the officers got to the apartment at the same time.

"From far away, I see they are wearing all black, and I see two people, and they were already pointing their guns at me," Camacho said.

With a gun in hand, Camacho said he did a 180 in an attempt to take cover.

"I just turned around fast, and I just heard a lot of shots," Camacho said.

Shortly following the shooting, HPD referred to Camacho as a suspect.

"He raised the firearm and discharged his weapon at the officers, and we have evidence to back that up. The officer returned fire. They discharged their weapons multiple times," HPD Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said at the time of the shooting.

A day later, HPD said they weren't certain Camacho ever shot his gun.

Camacho asserts he did not and that the entire ordeal has left him with physical and mental scars.

"I was scared in the hospital too, because I don't know if I'm going to die. I don't know if I'm going to be able to walk again," Camacho said.

HPD says the shooting is still under investigation. Per the department's policy, they have 10 more days to release body camera footage.

"Knowing the cops that shot me, I feel like I can't even trust the cops (anymore)," Camacho said.

Camacho said he was questioned at the hospital. He says a detective later removed his handcuffs and told him he would not be facing any charges.

HPD said the three suspects who were involved in the original break-in call have yet to be caught.