Suspects fled scene after shooting, killing man in northeast Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in northeast Harris County on Sunday afternoon following a shooting, authorities announced.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Zinn Drive at about 1:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they reportedly discovered a man lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity but have described him as a white man in his 20s.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, but authorities are awaiting further investigation to determine their role.

The suspect(s) reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived and remain at large. There is no available suspect information.

An investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

