Man dies after crashing into house in Clear Lake area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a home in the Clear Lake area, according to Houston police.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at 13700 Ludgate Pass on Friday.

Houston police say that the man got into an argument with his wife while eating dinner at home before the crash happened. The man then took his one-year-old son with him in his car and got into his car, according to police. Authorities said that after he drove his car back and forth and broke the house's garage door, then drove at a high rate of speed and struck a home.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and his one-year-old son. The man was taken to a hospital, where authorities believe he died from some kind of overdose. The one-year-old was uninjured, police said.