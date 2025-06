Man dies after being found in house fire in Missouri City, firefighters say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man firefighters found in a house fire has died, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire sparked at a house off Quail Run Drive at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man with severe wounds and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.