Man charged in deputy's murder under house arrest after posting $1M bond, sparking outrage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a Harris County sheriff's deputy has been released on bond, drawing sharp criticism from both law enforcement organizations and the deputy's family.

Deputy Fernando Esqueda was shot and killed last July in northeast Harris County. Two men are charged in connection with his death. One of them, Dremone Francis, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bond.

"It's unfair," a family member told Eyewitness News. "A bad decision by the judge."

Francis, 27, is charged with capital murder of a police officer. Judge Hilary Unger of the 248th District Court granted Francis a $1 million bond in November, including $500,000 for capital murder and $500,000 for tampering with evidence. This week, Francis posted a bond and was released.

Presidents of the two largest Houston-area law enforcement organizations voiced their anger.

"This decision is not only a slap in the face to Deputy Esqueda's family, but it also undermines the safety of the community and law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day," Jose Lopez, president of the Harris County Deputies Organization FOP 39, said.

"I've never seen anyone on a capital murder case of a law enforcement official released on bond," Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said. "It's ridiculous. Judge Unger should be ashamed of herself."

Capital murder is the only crime in Texas for which a judge has the discretion to deny bond. For defendants accused of murdering police officers, it's practically a given. ABC13 could not find another instance in Harris County where a suspect facing the same charge had been granted bond.

Griffith raised concerns about the risks of Francis failing to appear in court.

"What happens when this guy doesn't come back to court? This is a capital murder case. It's the worst of the worst. If he doesn't show up, officers have to go back looking for him. What's going to happen then? Is he going to fire upon those officers?"

Francis has been placed under house arrest and is required to wear a GPS monitor as part of his bond conditions. Judge Unger's court declined to comment, referring ABC13 only to official case filings.

Francis and co-defendant Ronald Palmer are accused of firing dozens of rounds at Deputy Esqueda while he sat in his truck near Palmer's suspected location on Italian Cypress Trail. Palmer was wanted for pistol-whipping a Little Caesars employee. So far, his bond has been denied, but his hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

"We are very concerned that tomorrow we might have a similar outcome to what we had today," Lopez said. "I want to be very clear. The decisions these judges are making affect and impact people's lives."

Francis' attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.