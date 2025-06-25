Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable indicted for intoxication manslaughter, assault, DA says

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County Pct. 1 constable is facing charges and is accused of driving drunk before a deadly crash.

On Wednesday, the Liberty County District Attorney's Office announced a grand jury indicted Precinct 1 Constable Tamara "Tammy" Bishop on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The DA said, "Constable Bishop was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at the time of the offense," which records show occurred last month, on May 10.

Records allege Bishop was driving west on County Road 133 S. "at an unsafe speed" before she hit a concrete driveway, reportedly causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Documents state Bishop had at least one passenger, who was ejected and died.

ABC13 is still working to learn more details about the crash.

"Following a thorough investigation by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, I am confident that the evidence supports these charges and that we will meet our burden in court," Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman said in a statement Wednesday.