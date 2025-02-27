24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Liberty County Jail inmates took over 2 dorms during riot, officials say

ByMiya Shay KTRK logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 9:14PM
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate was hospitalized after a riot broke out at the Liberty County Jail on Thursday.

Sgt. Oscar Martinez told ABC13 that law enforcement officers were conducting shakedowns at the dorms, which is when they search to make sure there's no contraband or homemade weapons, and when they let inmates back in, they began breaking and throwing objects at authorities.

Martinez said officials had to evacuate while the riot began as they were also outnumbered and waited for backup. The inmates reportedly took over two of the dorms at the jail but eventually backed down.

The hospitalized inmate's injuries are reported to not be significant.

ABC13's Miya Shay was outside the jail when a poster was held to a window, reading, "Help."

