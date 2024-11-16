Las Vegas police kill victim of home invasion who called 911 for help

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in which an officer killed a victim of a home invasion who had called 911 for help.

Officers showed up at the home and found a man struggling with a woman over a knife. An officer opened fire and struck the man, killing him at the scene. Only later did they discover the man who was killed lived at the home and was struggling to fend off the woman who had broken into his home.

The man and woman knew each other and had been in a relationship, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.

Police say Brandon Durham, 43, had called 911 and reported multiple people outside his home shooting, then told the 911 operator that someone had entered his home through the front and back doors and he was locking himself in the bathroom.

He also told the 911 operator that he was home with his 15-year-old daughter, according to police. Officers kicked open the door after arriving on scene and hearing someone screaming as well as damage to vehicles parked outside the property, police said.

Inside the home, police say, officers found Durham and the suspect, identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, struggling over a knife and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Boudreaux was not hit by gunfire. She was booked for home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon child abuse and domestic violence.

The officer who fired is 26 years old and has been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2021. An investigation is underway to determine if the officer acted appropriately when he fired his weapon.