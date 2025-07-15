Arrest, resignations, searches; bitter political disputes continue in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- La Marque city council chambers were packed on Monday evening with residents asking city council to put an end to political drama after several tumultuous weeks within the city's government.

The meeting opened with a prayer led by Mayor Pro Tem Joe Compin, who asked the Lord to "unite (his) divided family."

"I come here to ask you all, please, every one of you, to stop all hatefulness," La Marque resident Laura Divine asked.

Another resident, Amber Ferguson, chided council.

"All of this foolishness, it's time to stop," she said.

As of Monday evening the city's former manager, J.B. Pritchett, was wanted on five warrants. Pritchett is accused of falsifying military service and degrees on his job application. He is also accused of staging an arson - allegedly setting fire to a fence surrounding his home.

"(Pritchett) wrote F-you Lowry rules, and then lit his fence on fire," District C Council Member Joseph Lowry said.

La Marque Police Chief Randall Aragon told ABC13 he believes Pritchett was attempting to "frame" Lowry for the arson because Lowry was the first council member to publicly raise concerns regarding Pritchett's qualifications.

Pritchett stepped down from the post last Monday. Charges were filed days later. Aragon told ABC13 his department has been unable to make contact with Pritchett.

The interim city manager who took over the role resigned within a week.

"Almost instantly," Lowry noted.

The council addressed the vacant city manager position in a closed door session at the council meeting on Monday evening. They also reviewed City Clerk Kierra Nance's employment at Lowry's request.

"She doesn't follow the law pertaining to open records," alleged Lowry.

Nance said she does follow the law. She told ABC13 Lowry has requested documents from her that do not exist.

Hours before the council meeting, several officials confirmed a Texas City employees cellphones were seized from Texas City City Hall by the La Marque Police Department. Aragon told ABC13 his department is looking into whether they are connected to Derek Miller - a Texas City employee who was arrested last month for allegedly impersonating Lowry on Facebook

The posts, allegedly created by Miller, were in support of Texas City officials that Lowry has publicly criticized.

Meanwhile, several residents spoke at Monday's council meeting, accusing Lowry of targeting them online.

La Marque resident David Hall claimed, "(Lowry's) also said he's gonna, let me try to say this the right way, 'whip my butt.'"

"So I'm here. If you would like to whip my butt, here I am. I'll wait for you out in the parking lot if you so wish," he added.

Lowry disputed Hall's accusations. In a previous interview with ABC13, he said his online activity has never risen to the level of harassment.

