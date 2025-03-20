Son of former Klein ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years for role in trafficking scheme

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The son of a former Klein ISD teacher will spend two decades behind bars after he was convicted of participating in a human trafficking scheme, according to records.

Earlier this week, Roger Magee was sentenced to 20 years after he pled guilty to a charge of trafficking a child.

Magee was arrested in November 2022 when a runaway managed to escape from the hotel she was staying in with him and notified the Harris County Sheriff's Office. She told investigators Magee was her pimp.

Since the case unraveled, Magee's mother, Kedria Grigsby, a former cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School, has been implicated as the ringleader. According to the search warrant, Grigsby booked the hotel rooms. Investigators believe she received payments to CashApp and Zelle for the transactions and that her son used her car to transport the victims.

A search warrant detailed more on the case, with one mother telling investigators her 18-year-old daughter was groomed and held against her will at Grigsby's home. She said her daughter endured beatings for six months and that she believed Grigsby recruited as many as eight girls from her job at Klein Cain High School to work for her and her son, Magee. The warrant also said the teen called Grigsby "stepmom."

Grigsby is still waiting for trial on similar charges.