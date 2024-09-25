Window washer's harness breaks at 23rd floor, glass worker helps firefighters with rescue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A window washer is grateful to be alive after being rescued from the 23rd floor of a Kansas City, Missouri building.

The fire department responded around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a high-angle rescue downtown near 12th and Baltimore.

The window washer's hardware broke, causing the worker to be suspended near the 23rd floor of the 43-story building, A KCFD spokesperson said.

When the main harness broke, the window washer's backup harness kept him suspended as he was unable to operate his hoisting system.

As emergency crews were accessing the building, a Santa Fe Glass worker was spotted in the lobby.

The glass worker agreed to help the firefighters and removed the window on the 23rd floor.

Thus, firefighters were able to reach outside to save the window washer rather than hoisting the man "several hundred feet" to the roof.

"The glass worker was there for another job. Truly at the right place and right time," KCFD said in a news release.

KCFD said the window washer's partner "remained there with him to keep him calm" until the man was rescued.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

