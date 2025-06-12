Jury still has 1 charge to go after partial verdict in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial

NEW YORK -- After a partial verdict in a chaotic day at Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial, jurors are due Thursday to return to deliberations on a remaining charge - if the foreperson will join in.

The jury delivered its partial verdict Wednesday, convicting the ex-studio boss of one of the top charges but acquitting him of another. Both charges concern accusations of forcing oral sex on women in 2006.

The jury of seven women and five men unanimously reached those decisions last Friday, the foreperson later told the judge. The verdict was delivered Wednesday only because Judge Curtis Farber asked whether there was agreement on any of the charges.

The group was stuck on the third charge: a rape accusation involving a woman who also said she had a consensual relationship with the Oscar-winning producer. Under New York law, the third-degree rape charge carries a lesser penalty than the other two counts.

Weinstein denies all the charges. In an unusual exchange with the judge during some legal arguments before the partial verdict was disclosed Wednesday, he insisted it was unfair to continue the trial after two jurors came forward with concerns about the proceedings.

"I can't be judged by a situation that's going on like this," said Weinstein, 73, saying the judge was "endangering" him.

Jury-room strains started leaking into public view Friday, when a juror asked to be excused because he felt another was being treated unfairly. Then Monday, the foreperson complained that other jurors were pushing people to change their minds and talking about information beyond the charges.

The man raised concerns again Wednesday. In a closed-door discussion with prosecutors, defense lawyers and the judge, the foreperson said another juror was yelling at him for sticking to his opinion and at one point vowed, "You going to see me outside."

"I feel afraid inside there," the foreperson told the judge and attorneys, according to a transcript.

The judge sent the jury home for the day after the partial verdict, but the foreperson later asked to come back and recapped his concerns to Farber in court. The foreperson said he was willing to return Thursday, with Farber saying the man wouldn't be forced to go into the jury room if he didn't want to.

It's unclear how deliberations could proceed if that happens, and it's equally uncertain what the court would then do.

Weinstein's initial conviction five years ago seemed to cement the downfall of one of Hollywood's most powerful men in a pivotal moment for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

But that conviction was overturned last year, and the case was sent back for retrial in the same Manhattan courthouse.

Weinstein's accusers said he exploited his Tinseltown influence to dangle career help, get them alone and then trap and force them into sexual encounters.

His defense portrayed his accusers as Hollywood wannabes and hangers-on who willingly hooked up with him to court opportunity, then later said they were victimized to collect settlement funds and #MeToo approbation.

Miriam Haley, the producer and production assistant whom Weinstein was convicted - twice, now - of sexually assaulting, said outside court Wednesday that the new verdict "gives me hope."

Accuser Kaja Sokola also called it "a big win for everyone," even though Weinstein was acquitted of forcibly performing oral sex on her when she was a 19-year-old fashion model. Her allegation was added to the case after the retrial was ordered.

The third accuser, Jessica Mann, was still waiting for an outcome. The hairstylist and actor testified for days - as she did in 2020 - about the rape she said she endured in a Manhattan hotel room and about why she continued to see and have consensual encounters with Weinstein afterward.

"Rape can happen in relationships - and in dynamics where power and manipulation control the narrative," Mann said in a statement Wednesday.

Weinstein also was convicted of raping another woman in California. He's appealing that conviction.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they agree to be identified. Haley, Mann and Sokola did so.