Former President Joe Biden gives first public remarks since cancer diagnosis at event in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- Former President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a Memorial Day service on Friday in New Castle, Delaware.

The appearance came two weeks after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Biden's office has yet to detail whether the former president has started treatment.

The annual Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle also coincides with the ten-year anniversary of his son Beau Biden's passing from brain cancer.

He said Memorial Day is "deeply personal" for the Biden family.

"One of the proudest things I ever did was pinning his bars on him. It means so much to our family that the headquarters of the Delaware National Guard has been renamed after Beau," Biden said.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rep. Sarah McBride, Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay, and former Sen. Tom Carper also spoke at the event Friday.

