JD Vance joins wife Usha in visit to Greenland as prime minister blasts 'aggressive' pressure

Danish police have sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as the mineral-rich island steps up security measures ahead of a planned visit this week by U.S. second lady U

Danish police have sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as the mineral-rich island steps up security measures ahead of a planned visit this week by U.S. second lady U

Danish police have sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as the mineral-rich island steps up security measures ahead of a planned visit this week by U.S. second lady U

Danish police have sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as the mineral-rich island steps up security measures ahead of a planned visit this week by U.S. second lady U

Second lady Usha Vance will be part of a delegation traveling to Greenland this week, after President Donald Trump's repeated statements that the United States should own and control the semiautonomous Danish territory.

Vance's office announced the trip on Sunday, describing it as one dedicated to learning about Greenlandic culture with stops at historical sties and its national dogsled race.

Two days after Vance's office announced the trip, Vice President J.D. Vance said he would also be part of the delegation.

"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself," he said in a video posted to X. "And so I'm going to join her! I'm going to visit some of our guardians in the Space Force on the northwest coast of Greenland and also just check what's going on with the security there of Greenland."

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance visit the site of a 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Rebecca Droke/Pool Photo via AP

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will be joining her, the National Security Council confirmed to ABC News.

"The U.S. has a vested security interest in the Arctic region and it should not be a surprise the National Security Advisor and Secretary of Energy are visiting a U.S. Space Base to get first-hand briefings from our service members on the ground," National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, in a statement to Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper, called the upcoming visit part of a "very aggressive American pressure against the Greenlandic community" and called for the international community to step in to rebuke it.

Asked Monday whether the second lady's visit to Greenland is a provocation of Denmark, Trump said no.

"This is friendliness, not provocation," Trump said after a Cabinet meeting. "We're dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to their being properly protected and properly taken care of. If they're calling us, we're not calling them.

Trump renewed his calls for Greenland to join the U.S. and said that it is a matter of national security.

"They really like the idea because they have been somewhat abandoned, as you know. They haven't been taken well, good care of. And I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future," Trump said.

The president reintroduced his first-term suggestion for U.S. ownership of Greenland, the world's largest island and a semiautonomous territory within Denmark, during the presidential transition. It again prompted Greenland officials to emphasize the island territory is not for sale.

His son Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in early January, weeks before the inauguration. Trump Jr. said it was a personal visit and that he was not meeting with officials, though the president still celebrated it and alluded to a "deal" that he said "must happen."

At one point, he notably declined to rule out military force to acquire Greenland.

Trump officials have pointed to Greenland as a key interest for national security as China and Russia ramp up activity in the Arctic. Greenland is also rich in valuable minerals, including rare earth minerals -- the accession of which has become part of Trump's foreign policy agenda.

In his joint address to Congress earlier this month, Trump said his administration needed Greenland for "international world security."

"And I think we're going to get it. One way or the other, we're going to get it," Trump said.

The vice president echoed the president's statements on Tuesday, saying, "Unfortunately leaders in both America and in Denmark I think ignored Greenland for far too long. That's been bad for Greenland."

"It's also been bad for the security of the entire world," J.D. Vance added. "We think we can take things in a different direction. So I'm going to go check it out."

Trump's interest in Greenland comes as he's pushed similar land grabs of Canada and the Panama Canal. Amid a trade war with Canada, Trump has called for America's northern ally to become the 51st state, though his nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada has noted that it's a sovereign state.

Ahead of her visit to Greenland on Thursday, the second lady released a video saying she was going to "celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years."

The National Security Council said Waltz and Wright "also look forward to experiencing Greenland's famous hospitality and are confident that this visit presents an opportunity to build on partnerships that respects Greenland's self-determination and advances economic cooperation.

"This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple," the National Security Council said in its statement.

Greenland's prime minister, in a Facebook post, said the second lady's trip "cannot be seen only as a private visit."

Egede added, "It should also be said in a bold way that our integrity and democracy must be respected, without any external disturbance."

ABC News' Hannah Demissie, Fritz Farrow, Molly Nagle and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.