International tourism to the US slumps, impacting Houston's tourist economy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the summer travel season kicks off, experts say international tourism to the United States is sputtering, and Houston is already feeling the impact.

Houston has long been a hub for international travel, with Mexico serving as its largest source of visitors. Data from Houston First shows a troubling trend: 73,000 fewer Mexican tourists came to Houston in just the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Airport traffic backs it up.

Fewer international travelers are landing at both George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, according to figures from Houston Airports. But it's not just in Houston; this pattern is playing out nationwide. The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates the U.S. could lose up to $12.5 billion in visitor spending this year alone.

A mix of economic and political factors may be driving the downturn. A strong U.S. dollar makes travel here more expensive for foreign visitors. Meanwhile, concerns about customs enforcement and increasingly unpopular domestic policies are discouraging some would-be tourists.

"The most important aspect here is safety," international affairs expert Samantha Karlin said. "I've been in a couple different countries in the last couple months. People don't feel safe coming to the U.S. Think about it; you're going on vacation, you pack the kids up, you spend a bunch of money, you take time off work - you want to go somewhere where you're welcomed with open arms."

As international travel to the U.S. cools, other nations are seizing the moment. Karlin said some countries are launching new tourism campaigns to attract global travelers who might otherwise have come to the U.S.

One example is Pride Month, a major international celebration. Because LGBTQ+ protections vary widely across U.S. states, several foreign governments have issued travel advisories for their queer citizens, warning them of potential discrimination or hostility.

If the current trend continues, Houston and other major U.S. cities could see lasting consequences.

