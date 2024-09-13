'Inside Out 2' receives Disney+ streaming date

Watch the new TV spot for "Inside Out 2," coming to Disney+ this month

LOS ANGELES -- The No. 1 animated movie of all time is making its Disney+ debut September 25.

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" took the world by storm, becoming "the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, and is currently the 8th highest grossing film in global box office history."

The film is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 hit, "Inside Out," where Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have to bring harmony to headquarters when new emotions show up.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Check out this behind-the-scenes tour at Pixar, as they reveal how "Inside Out 2" came to life!

"Inside Out" is currently available to stream on Disney+, and "Inside Out 2" will arrive Wednesday, September 25 on the platform.

