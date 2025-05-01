Disaster assessment and recovery program prepares rural communities for severe weather

A disaster assessment and recovery program is beginning to prepare rural communities for severe weather ahead of hurricane season.

A disaster assessment and recovery program is beginning to prepare rural communities for severe weather ahead of hurricane season.

A disaster assessment and recovery program is beginning to prepare rural communities for severe weather ahead of hurricane season.

A disaster assessment and recovery program is beginning to prepare rural communities for severe weather ahead of hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane season is one month away. It starts June 1, and forecasters have predicted above-average activity.

The Texas A &M AgriLife Extension Service Disaster Assessment and Recovery team is already mobilizing to fortify vulnerable communities.

Program director Dr. Monty Dozier joined Eyewitness News on Thursday morning to discuss how disasters impact rural communities differently than urban cores.

"They might also run into the situation of not having all the resources they'd like to have. Especially in a smaller community, because of the size of the stores, they need to make sure they begin to prepare early," Dozier said. "One of the things we try to focus on is how we can bring folks information ahead of time. "

Rural communities can face challenges for individuals, families, and agricultural operations.

The DAR program represents a unique approach to emergency management.

It partners with the Texas Community Watershed Partners to assist across the entire disaster cycle. That means they help people mitigate, prepare, respond, and recover.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

