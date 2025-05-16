Officer fires gun at suspect who charged at them with knife in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police say he charged at officers with a knife Thursday evening in southwest Houston.

After 6 p.m., the Houston Police Department shared officers were headed to what they called an officer-involved shooting at 9255 W. Sam Houston Parkway.

According to police, they received a call of a suicide in progress. Three officers arrived, they knocked on the door and were met by the suspect, who charged at them with a knife.

The officers pulled back, but one discharged his gun, injuring the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD said officers were not injured in this incident.

