Tornado sighting in Liberty County on Thursday spurs investigation by National Weather Service

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Following the round of devastating storms in southeast Texas, a possible tornado touched down in Dayton, spurring an investigation by weather officials.

It was one of several storms through multiple counties, including Liberty County.

Officials with the National Weather Service said they believe there is no damage from the storm, which appeared to have ripped through a large field.

Residents like Dave Rankin and his wife sought shelter.

"I think common sense plays a big part in everything we do in our lives," Rankin said. He added, "I told the wife, 'Dorothy's back in Kansas. it's time to go home.'"

Residents who have experienced damage to report it to the National Weather Service.

