Texans searching for answers after 2-game losing streak ahead of showdown vs. Dallas Cowboys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did anyone anticipate the Texans would be talking like this when the season started?

Back then, C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense were the toast of the NFL and a trendy pick to make it to the Super Bowl. But three losses in four games have dampened the enthusiasm at NRG Stadium.

Texans safety Jalen Pitre offered this when ABC13 asked him how the Texans get back on track.

"The most important thing that is being relayed is understanding that nobody is going to come and save us," Pitre said.

Eyewitness News asked about his struggling offense, which has produced a total of 15 points in the second half of the last four games.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said everyone on the offensive coaching staff contributes to the game plan.

"All coaches have input on putting the game plan together and everybody. They put it together," Ryans said. "And I have some input as well on things that I've seen."

The rough patch has reached the point where the media is asking players on the Texans defense feel like they feel pressure to shut out opponents with the offense struggling to put teams away.

Captain Azeez Al-Shaair quickly said, "No," before adding, "I respect what everybody's role is and what they have to do," he said. "I'm gonna make sure I focus on what I can control."

The Texans faced a few questions about this week's opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, they answered a long list of questions about how they can raise their level of play to their own standards.

Texans wideout Nico Collins' return would offer a big boost to the Texans offense. Ryans said on Tuesday that he anticipates Collins will practice this week. Ryans also said Collins did not suffer a setback that prevented him from playing against the Lions.

