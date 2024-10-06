Texans edge out Buffalo Bills in Week 5 victory without offensive weapons Mixon and Collins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a debut of new threads against a legitimate AFC contender, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans triumphed over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 victory at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

To open the scoring column, Bills placekicker Tyler Bass hit a 38-yard field goal to give Buffalo the early 3-0 lead over Houston midway in the first quarter. The Texans then responded with running back Cam Akers scoring the 15-yard touchdown to give Houston their first lead of the game 7-3 with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Texans' Stroud found fellow wide receiver Nico Collins for the incredible 67-yard touchdown to boost Houston's lead to 14-3. After the play, Collins was hobbling on the field and went into the locker room. Due to a hamstring injury, Collins remained out for the rest of the game.

To close the second quarter, Texans placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn drained the 50-yard field goal attempt to extend the lead to 17-3 over the Bills at halftime. Not to mention, it was Houston's defense that dominated Allen and the Bills in the first half.

To begin the third quarter, Texans' Fairbairn drilled the 47-yard field goal attempt to put Houston up 20-3. To answer back, Bills running back James Cook scored for the touchdown on Buffalo's first drive of the second half to reduce Houston's lead to 20-10. The Bills then gained momentum when Allen connected with wideout Keon Coleman for the 49-yard touchdown with under five minutes left in the third quarter to trail 20-17 against Houston.

In the fourth quarter, Bills tied the game vs. the Texans 20-20 with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter after Bass' successful 33-yard field goal attempt. To seal the victory, Texans' Fairbairn drilled the 59-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the fourth quarter to giver Houston the edge 23-20.

For the game, Texans' Fairbairn reached a career milestone in becoming the franchise's all-time scoring leader. The game was also Texans wideout Stefon Diggs' first game against his former team, the Bills, since being traded in the offseason back in April.

In Week 6, the Texans will look to extend their two-game winning streak and go on the road to take on the New England Patriots next Sunday.