2 underperforming Houston Shake Shack locations are closing soon

Houston's Galleria and Montrose Shake Shack locations will close by the end of September, the fast-food restaurant chain announced.

Houston's Galleria and Montrose Shake Shack locations will close by the end of September, the fast-food restaurant chain announced.

Houston's Galleria and Montrose Shake Shack locations will close by the end of September, the fast-food restaurant chain announced.

Houston's Galleria and Montrose Shake Shack locations will close by the end of September, the fast-food restaurant chain announced.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two of Houston's oldest Shake Shack locations will soon be closing. The restaurant's stores at the Galleria and in Montrose will shutter by the end of September.

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Shake Shack revealed it would close nine underperforming stores in California, Ohio, and Texas. One of the reasons given is that the locations are thought to be "cannibalizing sales" from other locations. The remaining 527 company-owned restaurants are unaffected by the closures, and the closures do not affect the company's plans to open new stores in the future.

"Shake Shack is in a period of considerable growth with a plan to open 40 new company-owned Shacks and 40 more licensed Shacks this year," Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch said in a statement. "We're committed to sustainable growth and providing the best possible experience for our guests. After careful consideration, we've made the tough decision to close a small group of Shacks due to various factors, including underperformance. We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Shake Shack named fast-food chain with tastiest french fries