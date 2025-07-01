Rockets bolster bench unit by adding Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela in Day 1 of free agency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets were active on Day 1 of the 2025 NBA free agency with two additions to their bench rotation on Monday.

Free agent wing Dorian Finney-Smith departs the Los Angeles Lakers to agree on a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 32-year-old forward gives Houston a veteran 3-and-D wing to add to its bench rotation after the departure of forward Dillon Brooks, who was included with guard Jalen Green, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft (who ended up being Duke center Khaman Malauach), and five future second-round picks in exchange for 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant on June 22.

The Rockets added a familiar face in free agent center, Clint Capela, who was selected by Houston in the 2014 NBA Draft and played for the franchise from 2014 to 2020. According to Shams, the Swiss big man left the Atlanta Hawks to sign a three-year, $21.5 million deal to return to Houston. The Rockets already have major frontcourt depth with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who recently agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension.

Overall, Houston has bolstered its second unit with the additions of Finney-Smith and Capela. Houston's starting five comprises a backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson, a frontcourt of Durant and Jabari Smith Jr., and Sengun manning the middle. Not to mention, Houston retained its young core of Reed Shepherd, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore in the second unit.

Despite an early first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors in this year's playoffs, Houston decided to take a swing for a big fish in Durant, who is one of the league's prolific scorers, a two-time NBA champion, and a future Hall of Famer. In a loaded Western Conference, the Rockets elevate their chances to the championship contender mix with the recent acquisitions to its roster as the team sets their sights on a deep postseason run for the 2025-26 NBA season.