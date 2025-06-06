Houston police shoot teen suspect during wild shooting scene, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hectic shooting scene overnight resulted in police officers shooting a teen suspect in southwest Houston, police say.

It all unfolded at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Cinnamon Lane. Officers were called out for a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Friday.

As they investigated, officers reportedly saw several people running around the complex firing weapons. Two officers fired shoots, hitting a 15-year-old boy who they say was armed with a rifle.

The wounded suspect ran off and was later located in an apartment. He was transported to a hospital. The teen's condition was not released.

Two other people were detained during the investigation. Police say no other injuries have been reported.

The apartment complex remains an active investigation.

