HPD search for man accused of firing single gunshot at driver with 2 kids in car

Recognize the suspect in the video? Police said they're searching for the driver who fired a single gunshot at another driver on the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Houston are searching for a man accused of firing a single gunshot at a vehicle on the Gulf Freeway earlier in May.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened on May 4, on the Gulf Freeway just before the El Dorado Blvd exit ramp.

Video shared by police showed a white-colored Toyota vehicle pulling up to the victim's vehicle, the suspect driver rolls down the window and yells something out.

The victim told ABC13 that he had his two kids in the car at the time after spending a day in Galveston, but they were not hurt.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

