Houston police officer shoots, kills armed suspect who allegedly confronted officers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after a Houston police officer fired shots on Saturday afternoon.

HPD said officers were responding to a crash in the 10700 block of North Freeway at about 4:20 p.m. when an armed suspect confronted them.

Officers discharged, striking the suspect. Officials said the suspect was confirmed dead at the scene, and no officers were injured.

