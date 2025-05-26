Houston officer opens fire on robbery suspect after being pinned by suspect's car, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and a Houston police officer have been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in the Galleria Area on Sunday, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Westheimer and Post Oak, after officers were alerted to a vehicle believed to be connected to a jugging (a type robbery that happens when a suspect follows a victim from a bank to their next location) at the Galleria on Saturday.

Police say the car pulled out onto Westheimer and began driving the wrong way.

When an officer attempted to stop the suspect, the suspect reportedly continued driving, pinning the officer between their vehicle and another car.

The officer then shot the suspect multiple times, HPD said.

Officials said the officer is expected to recover fully, but the suspect has serious injuries.

