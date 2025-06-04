Houston McDonald's employee shot and killed, allegedly by manager's brother, police say

Police say a confrontation between a McDonald's manager and employee turned deadly. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

Police say a confrontation between a McDonald's manager and employee turned deadly. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

Police say a confrontation between a McDonald's manager and employee turned deadly. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

Police say a confrontation between a McDonald's manager and employee turned deadly. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they're looking for a suspect responsible for a deadly shooting outside of a McDonald's on Houston's north side.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of the restaurant on Imperial Valley at the Sam Houston Parkway.

The victim worked at the McDonald's, but wasn't on duty at the time of the shooting, according to police. A lieutenant with the department told us he came to the restaurant and met up with his manager, as well as his manager's brother.

"There was some type of problem going on between them," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Willkens described the manager's brother as the suspect in this case. He told us that brother got into a fight with the victim before allegedly shooting him in the chest and arms.

"(The victim) was shot several times," Lt. Willkens said. "He was transported to the hospital and, unfortunately, did die."

The suspect is not in custody at this time, but HPD told us that could change in a timely manner.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.