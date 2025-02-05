Houston man accused of beating his wife then murdering good Samaritan who tried to intervene

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering a good Samaritan who tried to intervene as he brutally beat his wife on a Metro Platform in Houston's East Side Monday made his first appearance in Harris County Court on Tuesday.

Following the incident, 48-year-old Marcus Jack is charged with murder, assaulting a family member, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Jack had an extensive criminal history before the attacks.

The bond set for the three charges totals $375,000.

The attacks reportedly occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday at South Cesar Chavez and Harrisburg Boulevard. A magistrate said the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

Authorities are still working to identify the good Samaritan Jack allegedly shot. After reportedly killing the man, authorities say he resumed beating his wife-- reportedly pistol-whipping her.

A magistrate granted the woman a protective order. In 2008, another woman, Jack's ex-wife, was given a protective order when he was convicted of beating her.

Several officials and documents confirmed that Jack and his current wife were homeless at the time of the attack. However, documents indicate the woman had recently sought help from a domestic violence shelter.

