Houston Housing Authority deadlines approaching for voucher waitlists

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston continues to struggle with a major affordable housing shortage, thousands of residents on the waitlist for rental assistance may be at risk of losing their spot if they don't act soon.

The Houston Housing Authority has announced two critical deadlines involving its Housing Choice Voucher and Project-Based Voucher programs. Both serve as vital resources for low-income households.

Friday marks the final opportunity to apply for Project-Based Vouchers, which are tied to specific apartment communities. That application window closed at 5 p.m.

Unlike the more flexible Housing Choice Voucher, which allows recipients to choose where to live, the Project-Based option often comes with a shorter wait time, according to housing officials.

The Housing Choice Voucher waitlist last opened to new applicants in 2016. The deadline to update personal information has been extended. Originally set for June 2, the new deadline is now June 30.

This update is not optional. Officials say that after nearly a decade, some individuals on the list may no longer need assistance.

However, other people have been waiting for almost 10 years. Updating your contact details and household information ensures you remain eligible and reachable when your name is finally called.

Senior Vice President of Voucher Operations for the Houston Housing Authority Kenny Coles joined Eyewitness News live on Friday morning. He stressed how critical the need is in a city with far more demand than supply.

"Houston has about 20,000 vouchers for the almost third-largest city in the United States," Coles said. "That basically just demonstrates that need is far outweighing supply. So, the idea is, if there's an ability there for us to provide these services, then that's what we want to do."

For anyone currently on the waitlist, missing the deadline could mean being removed. However, the Housing Authority says they do have contingency plans in place for people who are unintentionally withdrawn and will review those situations on a case-by-case basis.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.