Houston Ballet ends season with triple bill showcasing diversity of skill

Houston Ballet is preparing to present its last program of the season, a triple bill, which started on Thursday night.

Houston Ballet is preparing to present its last program of the season, a triple bill, which started on Thursday night.

Houston Ballet is preparing to present its last program of the season, a triple bill, which started on Thursday night.

Houston Ballet is preparing to present its last program of the season, a triple bill, which started on Thursday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Ballet is preparing to present its last program of the season, a triple bill, which started on Thursday night.

Demi-soloist Jack Wolff joined Eyewitness News live with a preview. He's a demi-soloist with Houston Ballet and grew up in the Houston area.

Sparrow features contemporary choreography set to the music of Simon & Garfunkel. Four Last Songs features mostly male dancers who explore topics like love, loss, and acceptance. Theme and Variations centers on classical ballet, described as "technically demanding and visually majestic."

Wolff plays a role in each of the three performances and said audiences will enjoy seeing the diversity of the Houston Ballet on stage. The performances at The Wortham Center run through June 22.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.