Hollywood on hold as fires rage in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood is taking a pause as devastating fires continue to burn across L.A.

The beginning of the year is always a busy time in Hollywood, with movies and TV shows going back into production and awards season getting into full swing. But now, awards shows, premieres and production are all on hold.

The Screen Actors Guild canceled its in person nominations announcement, opting instead to send journalists a press release. In that release, the Guild said, "Additionally, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund, is supporting members of the artist community who have been impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles." Many actors live in the affected areas.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed.

In a statement, the CCA said, "The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed from January 12th to January 26th due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California."

CCA CEO Joey Berlin said, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has canceled its annual Tea Party. In a statement, the Academy said, "In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted."

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio was informed the AFI Awards Luncheon, which was scheduled to take place Friday, has been canceled.

Talk shows and game shows, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "After Midnight" and "The Price is Right" have paused tapings for the day.

We're told several series have paused production, at least for today, including "Doctor Odyssey," "Grey's Anatomy," "Hacks" and "Suits: LA."

Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios canceled their premieres for "Unstoppable" and "Wolf Man," which were to take place last night.

Wednesday's premieres for "Better Man" and "The Pitt" were also nixed.

"Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are canceling tomorrow's premiere of 'Better Man,'" a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies."