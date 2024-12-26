Holiday gift returns: what shoppers need to about stricter policies, key deadlines
Thursday, December 26, 2024 2:19PM
Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.
Most holiday shopping is behind us but now many Americans are headed to stores for another reason -- to make returns.
H&M, Zara, American Eagle and T.J. Maxx are among those that have started charging for returns.
Best Buy's return deadline is Jan 14, and you may face a restocking charge for higher-priced items.
Amazon's return deadline is Jan 31, the same as Walmart's.
Need to make a return? Here's what you should do.
- Make sure to check your store policy as it can vary by store.
- Some retailers or stores won't take returns or exchanges after a certain time.
- Return and exchange policies are often printed on the back of receipts or just give the store a call.
