Heated parking lot encounter between Arcola's current and former mayor sparks police investigation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tense encounter in an Arcola parking lot earlier this month is stirring political tensions and raising questions about leadership and law enforcement conduct in the small Fort Bend County town.

The incident, which occurred on June 9, involved current Mayor Veeda Williams, her cousin Keith Washington, and newly elected city council member Fred Burton, who also previously served as mayor. Portions of the encounter were captured on video, which has since circulated online and amplified divisions at City Hall.

In the video, Mayor Williams is seen confronting Burton and Washington. At one point, she can be heard saying, "I'm letting you know I'm not scared of y'all," while appearing to block a vehicle and step out of her own car multiple times.

Williams claims that prior to the recording, the men made threats against her related to the outcome of the city's most recent election.

"I will not be bullied. I will not be threatened," Williams later told ABC13. "It wasn't my best moment. No, it wasn't my best moment. But I stand behind it. I stand behind standing up for this city every day of the week."

Burton adamantly denies making any threats. He says the two men were simply talking in the parking lot when the mayor approached them.

"Nobody called her a name, nobody said anything derogatory toward her," Burton said. "We just didn't want to talk to her. We have that right."

Caught in the middle of the political confrontation was Arcola Police Sgt. Claude Miller. The officer appears in the video attempting to de-escalate the situation. However, Eyewitness News has learned that Miller has since been placed on administrative leave.

Burton alleges that the officer was sidelined because he refused to arrest him and Washington at the mayor's request.

"She said, 'Arrest him, I want him arrested now,' and he said, 'Get back in your car,'" Burton recalled. "She said, 'I want them arrested.'"

Arcola Police Chief Arika Carr declined to address the specific allegation but confirmed the officer's leave is related to the incident. In a written statement, Carr said Sgt. Miller is on leave "pending an investigation related to a disciplinary issue arising from his response."

Sgt. Miller declined to comment.

ABC13 has requested body-worn camera footage from the incident to better understand Sgt. Miller's role and determine whether his actions warrant disciplinary action.

