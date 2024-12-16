Texas stops Harris County's controversial guaranteed income program again

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County's controversial guaranteed income program is on hold yet again.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton first sued to stop the original program, "Uplift Harris," a pilot program that allowed low-income households to receive $500 a month for 18 months.

Paxton's office says it first sued to stop the program in April, arguing that it violated the state constitution's prohibition on granting public money to individuals.

In short, his office says the program would unlawfully hand out public money with no strings attached.

The Texas Supreme Court ordered the county to pause the program.

Then, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo revamped it to give select families who live at or below 200% of the federal poverty line pre-loaded debit cards with restrictions on what can be bought with them.

However, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the new program, "Community Prosperity," saying it was virtually identical to the previous one.

Paxton sued again, and another stay has been issued, preventing the program from restarting.

"Harris County is not above the law and cannot ignore the Texas Constitution," Paxton said. "They made a blatant attempt to end-run a Texas Supreme Court ruling by duplicating their unlawful handout program, and we have successfully blocked them yet again."

"We disagree with the court's decision to stay the program, pending the appeal. Attorney General Paxton is dead set on blocking Harris County families from having the resources they need to make a better life for themselves," County Attorney Menefee said. "Harris County families deserve support, and we'll keep pushing for solutions that give them a fair shot."