Senate Bill 2753 becomes law, changing how voters cast ballots across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new election law signed over the weekend will change how voters cast their ballots across Texas. The legislation, aimed at streamlining the process, eliminates the break between early voting and Election Day, creating a single, continuous voting period. The Republican Party of Texas has hailed the measure as a "major legislative priority" and part of a long-standing effort to secure elections across the state.

The new law shortens the early voting start from 17 to 12 days before Election Day, allowing for more weekends to be included. Sunday voting will be extended, and ballots can now be cast on holidays. Supporters believe these changes could increase voter turnout. However, the law also requires that early voting sites remain open and operational on Election Day, presenting new logistical hurdles for local election officials.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth says one of the most noticeable changes for voters will be the delay in the release of results.

"In the state of Texas, a majority of voters and candidates know which way the votes are going for a particular race based on those 7 p.m. early voting and ballot-by-mail results," Hudspeth said. "In this case, that will go away. Everyone will get election results well into the night as election workers are bringing back their boxes."

Beyond public perception, Hudspeth said the changes could have a serious impact on county resources and operations.

"From a logistical standpoint, counties will have to figure out how to get past those challenges and the high impact it is going to cause to our fiscal budgets," she said.

While the law includes a provision for state collaboration, it does not currently provide dedicated funding for implementation. Harris County and others have until 2027 to work with the Texas Secretary of State's office to adapt their systems, equipment, and staffing levels to meet the new requirements. For now, county officials are assessing whether they have the infrastructure needed to comply and how these changes will affect both voters and election workers in upcoming cycles.

