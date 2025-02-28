Harris County commissioners approve $870,000 reimbursement for legal fees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your tax money is going to pay hefty legal fees for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and one of her former staffers.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, county commissioners approved the $870,000 price tag on Thursday.

It will go to attorneys who represented Hidalgo and her former staffer, Aaron Dunn.

Criminal charges, stemming from accusations of bid-rigging an $11 million COVID-19 county contract, were eventually dropped. In addition, Hidalgo was never charged.

Only one commissioner, Tom Ramsey, voted against the payment. His office now employs former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, who was criticized by Hidalgo for the investigation.

County rules allow county workers to be reimbursed for legal fees if they're cleared of any wrongdoing from charges or investigations encountered while on the job.