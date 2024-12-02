LAPD believes missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi missed LAX flight intentionally

LOS ANGELES -- As LAPD detectives continue searching for Hannah Kobayashi, investigators have determined the Maui woman intentionally missed a connecting flight in Los Angeles.

Kobayashi flew into LAX from Hawaii on Nov. 8, when she was supposed to catch a connecting flight on to New York.

She never got on that connecting flight and within days had lost all contact with her family. Questions have swirled about why and how she missed that connecting flight - including whether she was under some type of duress or if she decided to stay in Los Angeles on her own accord.

At the Nov. 26 Police Commission meeting, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell briefed the public and commission members on the case.

LAPD Chief McDonnell comments on investigation

"On Friday November 8th, 23-year-old Hannah Kobayashi missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York which the investigation determined was intentional," McDonnell said.

Family members later responded to McDonnell's statement questioning why they weren't briefed as to this development in the investigation. They also disputed the finding and noted that McDonnell gave an incorrect age for Hannah, who is 30 years old. They also said he gave some incorrect dates as he detailed the timeline of her disappearance and when she was reported missing.

Hannah's sister Sydni and her mother posted a statement on social media that read in part:

"Based on information, surveillance footage reviewed and information shared with us, these are the facts known to my mother and I: It does not appear that Hannah intentionally missed her flight."

The family statement added: "The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah."

After Hannah missed her flight that day, a few cryptic clues emerged as to her whereabouts, including text messages to family and friends. She was also spotted in a video posted to social media at an event at the Grove on Nov. 10. There have been no messages or clues since Nov. 11.

Hannah's father Ryan Kobayashi flew to Los Angeles to aid in the search. About two weeks after she went missing, Ryan's body was found in a parking lot near LAX. The cause of death was determined to be suicide.

"Our hearts go out to the Kobayashi family during this unimaginable time of grief," McDonnell said. "We remain fully committed to locating Hannah and supporting the family as they navigate their way through this tragedy."

