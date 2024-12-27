Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies after battle with cancer. He was 78

Greg Gumbel, a veteran of CBS Sports who spent more than 50 years in sports broadcasting, has died of cancer at the age of 78, his family said Friday.

"He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer," his wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle, said in a joint statement released by CBS Sports. "Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

"He leaves behind a legacy of love inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten."

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel is interviewed prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Gumbel spent the majority of his career with CBS Sports, and he was recognized for his play-by-play and studio work with the NFL and college basketball, among other sports. He also served as an anchor for ESPN's "SportsCenter" during his time with the network from 1979 to 1988, and he served as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for NBC Sports in the mid-1990s.

"Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleauges and all who loved him," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.