'The Golden Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer reveals a new element to this season

Palmer also talks about how Joan felt when her ex Gerry Turner returned!

LOS ANGELES -- Things are about to get serious this week on "The Golden Bachelorette" as Gerry Turner, the "Golden Bachelor," pulls up to the mansion for a chat with leading lady Joan Vassos.

In a tease for this week's episode, Turner arrives at an emotional moment for Joan, where she appears to be questioning if she's ready to move on. Turner asks her if she's considered the possibility that her guy isn't there.

On The Red Carpet spoke with host Jesse Palmer about that moment.

"It was a big surprise Gerry showing up, I'll say that number one. It was a surprise for Joan. It was a surprise for myself as well," Palmer revealed.

And while he didn't give specifics, Palmer hinted, "That was a big night, I'll just put it that way."

Vassos, who was on Turner's season before leaving early, told On The Red Carpet in a previous interview that she is still close to the former leading man. How will she handle her ex coming back into her life at this moment? We'll find out soon enough.

Palmer said he is constantly amazed and impressed by our Golden Bachelorette and how she handles herself in this role.

"I think the one thing she's really taken ownership of this, and she's put a lot of thought into this, and how she wants to handle this journey," Palmer explained.

"I think maybe some, maybe some of that comes with, with her own self-confidence, and just knowing what she wants and not being afraid to ask for it."

Vassos continues to blaze trails as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. She's won the hearts of Bachelor Nation, as have the men of her season! In each episode so far, we've gotten glimpses of their lives outside of the show, and Palmer said that will continue as the season goes on.

"One of the things I love the most is you're really getting a chance to see these guys and find out why they are the way they are. And we're peeling more of the layers back in that. Of course, Joan's the star of the show. She's the Golden Bachelorette and this is her journey to find love. But it really is also an incredible group of men with really unique backstories and amazing families. And I think those stories need to be shared. So absolutely, that's something that I think fans at home, people watching are going to continue to see."

Watch "The Golden Bachelorette" Wednesdays at 8pm EST / 7pm CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Plus, Gerry Turner himself will be a guest on this week's Playing The Field: A Bachelor Podcast. Listen wherever you stream your podcasts.

