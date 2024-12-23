Surveillance footage captures man stealing $12,000 barbecue pit from Galveston church

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A church in Galveston is looking for its barbecue pit, which was stolen on Sunday morning.

Leaders at Temple Emanuel Christian Church on Broadway near 48th Street said they use the pit for charity events around town.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white pickup truck driving off with the barbecue pit and the trailer it sits on, which the church said had deflated tires at the time.

"We were shocked. We were very shocked," Pastor Rudy Soto told Eyewitness News.

"We cried in disbelief that someone would come to the church parking lot and steal from us," Soto's wife, Esther, said.

The church estimates the barbecue pit and trailer are worth at least $12,000.

The Sotos say they've filed a report with police and are praying for the thief.

