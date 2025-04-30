Fort Bend County to host hurricane preparedness expo ahead of active storm season

With experts forecasting above-average activity this hurricane season, Fort Bend County is launching efforts to make sure residents are prepared.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With hurricane season just a month away, forecasters are warning of an above-average season that could significantly impact the U.S. coastline and the Caribbean. We know how a storm can reshape communities in southeast Texas, so officials are already working to prepare residents.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management is launching efforts during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which begins Thursday. A key part of that outreach is a public expo designed to educate the community about storm risks and preparedness strategies.

The Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place this Saturday, May 3, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature expert speakers, emergency response teams, displays of emergency vehicles, and interactive activities for children. Attendees will also have the chance to win useful emergency items such as portable air conditioning units, generators, preparedness kits, and gift cards.

Greg Babst with Fort Bend County OEM joined Eyewitness News live Wednesday morning and emphasized the importance of community engagement. He said building trust with residents was a big part of their goal. The county encourages all residents, especially those new to the area, to attend and learn more about how to stay safe before, during, and after a storm.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.