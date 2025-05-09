Former US Supreme Court Justice David Souter dies at 85

Souter retired in 2009 after serving over 19 years on the court.

WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter, a lifelong public servant, judicial moderate and advocate for humanities and civics education, has died. He was 85 years old.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said of Souter: "Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed."

Souter was nominated in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, who praised him as "a remarkable judge of keen intellect and the highest ability."

In more than 19 years on the bench, he authored notable opinions on abortion, religion and property rights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.